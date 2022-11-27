Relaunch Of Twitter’s Paid Verification Subscription Service Is On Hold – Elon Musk

Twitter boss, Elon Musk has come out to say that the company is pausing the relaunch of its paid verification subscription service till it is confident about stopping impersonations of celebrity accounts. He recently had his say via his social media page, and the world has been reacting.

Recall that he had argued that adding this paid tier to Twitter would help weed out spam and fake accounts as they will not be willing to pay to get traction on the site.

However, soon after the rollout of the $8 subscription service earlier this month, however, the platform descended into chaos after several users purchased verified badges and began to impersonate public personalities and organisations.

He has now confirmed that plans to relaunch it has been scrapped temporarily until the company is certain that impersonation would be over on the platform.

His words, “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.”

