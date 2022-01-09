Reports Linking Me To Barcelona Are Lies – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has come out to react to reports linking him to Barcelona. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the reports are nothing but bad journalism, and it is sad to see bad journalists pick up from where they left off in 2021.

Fernandes added that we are still in January, so sport journos should with their April Fool’s jokes.

His words, “And I thought the new year only started a few days ago, yet we’re already on April 1!”

“Or is this once again just bad journalism?”