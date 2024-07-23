Representing Great Britain Has Been My Most Memorable Career Experience – Andy Murray

Three-time Grand Slam champion, Andy Murray has announced that he will retire from tennis after the Paris Olympics. He is set to bring an end to his 19-year career, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has arrived Paris for his last ever Tennis tournament, and competing for team Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of his career.

Murray added that he feels extremely proud to get to do it one final time in front of the whole world.

His words, “Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament.

Competing for Team GB has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get to do it one final time!”

WOW.