Close Menu
    Login
    Subscribe

    Representing Great Britain Has Been My Most Memorable Career Experience – Andy Murray

    Celebrity News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Three-time Grand Slam champion, Andy Murray has announced that he will retire from tennis after the Paris Olympics. He is set to bring an end to his 19-year career, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he has arrived Paris for his last ever Tennis tournament, and competing for team Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of his career.

    Andy Murray
    Andy Murray

    Murray added that he feels extremely proud to get to do it one final time in front of the whole world.

    His words, “Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament.

    Competing for Team GB has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get to do it one final time!”

    See also  Fatima Ribadu’s Wedding Dress Was Wrong For A Muslim – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News