Resigning Neymar Wouldn’t Have Changed Anything At Barcelona – Laporta

Barcelona not resigning Neymar is a good thing, Joan Laporta has said. He recently revealed that bringing the PSG forward to Barcelona wouldn’t have changed anything.

According to him, he agrees that Neymar could have generated a lot of income for the club at a difficult time, but him coming in wouldn’t have helped at all.

Laporta added that football is all about offers and the club with the biggest offer always gets the best players.

His words, “As the numbers were explained to us, we thought there was room to do it. We didn’t have our due diligence done.”

“They told us that he wanted to come, and that he couldn’t continue there, having convinced the club [to let him leave].”

“But it’s football and whoever makes the best offer wins. Not signing him has been a good thing, it wouldn’t have helped.”

“Neymar could have generated a lot of income, but not signing him has been a good thing.”