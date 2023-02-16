Reversing The Situation At MUFC Couldn’t Have Been Easy, Erik ten Hag Deserves Praise – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to praise Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford ahead of his team’s Europa League clash with Manchester United. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Ten Hag has definitely changed the face of the team since he came in, and he is a great coach Barcelona must be wary of.

Xavi added that reversing the situation at United was never going to be an easy feat for any manager, so ETH has to be hailed for it.

His words, “Ten Hag has changed the face of the team. It’s been hard for them but they’re doing a great job. He is a great coach. Reversing the situation at United was not easy. He makes variants in attack and defence, they work very well. He is an attacking coach and he shows it in almost every game. He is a reference for coaches who like this kind of football.”

“He’s one of the most dangerous forwards in Europe. He’s fast, he’s one-on-one and we’ll have to watch him a lot. He’s one of the best in Europe, without a doubt. We have assessed what they are doing. Rashford, [Alejandro] Garnacho, [Jadon] Sancho and [Wout] Weghorst might be a reference. The transitions are very quick.”