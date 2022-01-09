Reyna Will Not Feel Out Of Place At Real Madrid – Brad Friedel

Gio Reyna can be whatever he wants to be, former United States international, Brad Friedel has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Reyna will definitely not fall out of place at Real Madrid or at a Premier League heavyweight if a future transfer were to happen.

He added that the young forward will just need to stay fit to go from strength to strength with his career.

His words, “He can be whatever he wants to be. His dad [Claudio] was one helluva player.”

“He needs to stay fit also. He has had some issues. But he has done remarkably well. Basically from the first moment that he went over he has done well and gone from strength to strength.”

“He could play in the Premier League.”

“When you come over to the Premier League, there is a learning curve because of the physicality of it. Could he get used to it, adapt and thrive? Absolutely.”

“He can graft and do the defensive work, do the pressing, if that is what the system of play calls for. He has the tools to be all of that.”

“Also, being at Dortmund, that is one of the big boys in Germany. He is used to a big club, so that won’t be an issue if he were to go.”

“I imagine that if he were to ever leave Dortmund, he would go to another very big club. That will just seem normal to him and won’t be daunting.”