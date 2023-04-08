Richard Should Forgive His Former Friend Who Tried To Falsely Accused Him Of Rape – Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has come out to ask the man whose female friend accused of rape to relax with his vindictive approach to the matter. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, the fact that the lady in question only made the threat and never carried it out is enough reason for her to be forgiven.

Uche added that Richard should just forgive her once and for all and stop abusing the Nigeria Police Force.

Her words, “Richard you need to Relax with your Vindictive approach! She threatened to accuse you but she never did . and turned around to apologize for it . Forgive her then and move on ! Let us stop pushing wicked and mean people to actually ruin peoples lives all in the name of “ I am Right “ see how you are even Abusing the Police Force! What manner of Person is this guy . You want her to Pay for what? For not carrying out a threat yet? Nah you even carry am come Social media come announce am . Abeg Shift Richard!”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.