Rihanna Matches Drake’s Spotify Record

Popular singer, Rihanna has levelled up with Drake as the only artist with the most songs over 1 billion streams on Spotify, 16 songs each. Recall that Drake alone held the record as the artist with the most songs with over a billion streams, which made him the most successful artist on the streaming platform.

However, according to Chart Data, Rihanna now has 16 songs with over 1 billion streams on the platform as well, and they currently share the record.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, born February 20, 1988) is a Barbadian singer, songwriter, fashion designer, actress and businesswoman, who has been recognized for embracing various musical styles and reinventing her image throughout her career.

Born in Saint Michael and raised in Bridgetown, Barbados, Rihanna moved to the US in 2005, when she signed with Def Jam Recordings. She earned significant recognition following the release of her first two studio albums Music of the Sun (2005) and A Girl like Me (2006), both of which were influenced by Caribbean music and peaked within the top ten of the US Billboard 200 chart. Rihanna’s third studio album, Good Girl Gone Bad (2007), incorporated more elements of dance-pop and catapulted her to greater stardom, establishing her status as a sex symbol and a leading figure in the music industry. Its international chart-topping single “Umbrella” earned Rihanna her first Grammy Award, winning Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

Rihanna has ventured into other businesses and industries. In October 2005, Rihanna struck an endorsement deal with Secret Body Spray. In 2010, Rihanna featured in the Optus commercial, in conjunction with Optus supporting Rihanna’s Last Girl on Earth. The same year Rihanna also featured in the Kodak commercial along with rapper Pitbull. In October 2010, the singer released an eponymous book. The book, featured photos from Rihanna’s Last Girl on Earth and served as an accompaniment to her fourth studio album Rated R (2009). In 2011, Rihanna was the face of Nivea and Vita Coco.