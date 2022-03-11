    Login
    Subscribe

    Risk of disease spread, if high-threat pathogens in health labs are not destroyed – WHO

    Business Matters By No Comments2 Mins Read

    Ukraine risks disease spread if health labs pathogens are not destroyed to stop potential spills in the case of attacks on public health laboratories, the World Health Organisation has advised.

    Tedros Ghebreyesus - WHO
    Tedros Ghebreyesus – WHO

    The risk will not be applicable to only Ukraine but also surrounding European countries should such pathogens find themselves in the open.

    According to biosecurity experts, Russia’s movement of troops into Ukraine and bombardment of its cities have raised the risk of an escape of disease-causing pathogens, should any of those facilities be damaged.

    Speaking to Reuters, the WHO expressed that the agency has collaborated with the Ukrainian public health labs to ensure security practices and prevent the accidental or deliberate release of pathogens for years.

    See also  SS7Ware Verifies iPhone 6 Interoperability with the Unified Core Network(TM)

    As part of this work, WHO has strongly recommended to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies to destroy high-threat pathogens to prevent any potential spills,” the WHO, a United Nations agency, said.

    Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Zakharova said that documents unearthed by Russian forces in Ukraine showed “an emergency attempt to erase evidence of military biological programmes” by destroying lab samples.

    Responding to the allegations, a Ukrainian presidential spokesperson said: “Ukraine strictly denies any such allegation.” Also, the U.S. government spokespeople also strongly denied Zakharova’s accusations, saying that Russia may use its claims as a pretext to deploy its own chemical or biological weapons.

    See also  World Health Organization Create Awareness On Breast Cancer

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply