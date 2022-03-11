Risk of disease spread, if high-threat pathogens in health labs are not destroyed – WHO

Ukraine risks disease spread if health labs pathogens are not destroyed to stop potential spills in the case of attacks on public health laboratories, the World Health Organisation has advised.
The risk will not be applicable to only Ukraine but also surrounding European countries should such pathogens find themselves in the open.
According to biosecurity experts, Russia’s movement of troops into Ukraine and bombardment of its cities have raised the risk of an escape of disease-causing pathogens, should any of those facilities be damaged.
