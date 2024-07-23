Close Menu
    Rivers APC Chairman Reveals Amaechi’s Warning Against Party Engagements

    Tony Okocha, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee in Rivers State, has revealed that former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has cautioned the party leadership against inviting him to any party activities.

    Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, Okocha stated that Amaechi has remained unreachable since completing his law school.

    “You will recall that at some point he got into law school and from the one year in law school, he became incommunicado,” Okocha said.

    Former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi
    “You are also aware that at some point after the Presidential primary election, he also decided to disappear into thin air. So whether he is a party member or not, I wouldn’t know. Of all the meetings we called…

    I will give you an instance, there is this particular meeting we called for former governors and others, he sent a message to the Secretary of the party and warned him that he should never dare to send him a message about the party again.

    So should we go to his house and pack him?”

    Addressing rumors that the party leadership’s loyalty lies with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Okocha dismissed the claims as laughable.

