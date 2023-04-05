Rivers: APC’s SWC passes vote of confidence on state Chairman, Beke

The State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has passed a vote of confidence on the State Chairman of the party, Chief Emeka Beke.

The SWC of the APC, in an emergency meeting on Wednesday, urged Beke to continue to lead and champion the popular demand of the party members across the 319 wards in the state.

The APC Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, in a statement, said this would help the party recover, through constitutional means at the election petition tribunal, their stolen mandate of the 25th February and 18th March 2023 general elections.

Nwauju added that the SWC condemns the attack on the party’s governorship candidate, Patrick Tonye-Cole, on April 3rd, 2023, at GRA junction in Port Harcourt, by thugs allegedly sponsored by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The action of the APC’s SWC followed the purported suspension of the party’s state Chairman on allegations bordering on alleged misappropriation of funds by a group of party members, which also constituted some members of the SWC.

The group also appointed Omiete Eferebo as the acting chairman of the party.

But Beke insisted that he is still the chairman, noting that the masterminds behind the suspension lack the powers to do so.