Rivers State AG Asserts Loss of Assembly Seats by 27 Lawmakers

The Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dagogo Iboroma, has declared that the 27 members of the State Assembly loyal to ex-governor Nyesom Wike have forfeited their seats.

Iboroma emphasized that these lawmakers, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year and are no longer members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement released on Wednesday, Iboroma clarified that the Certified True Copy of a recent judgment by the Rivers State High Court validated that Amaewhule and his colleagues were no longer PDP members, thereby losing their seats in the State House of Assembly.

“The court did not make a declaration that Martin Amaewhule is the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, nor did it declare that Martin Amaewhule and 26 others are members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the Peoples Democratic Party,” Iboroma stated.

He pointed out that such declarations would have been included in the court orders, which have been circulated and displayed for clarity.

According to Iboroma, the court has been misrepresented and the public misled.

He explained that any finding not included in the court order is considered Obiter Dictum and holds no binding force.

“Once again, I respectfully urge the media to desist from interpreting any judgment without first reading the content of the judgment and seeking legal advice,” Iboroma added.