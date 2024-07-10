Rivers State Governor Criticizes Predecessor Nyesom Wike Amid Social Media Debate

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State criticized his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, during a solidarity visit from the people of Ogbakor Etche on Wednesday.

Governor Fubara’s comments appeared to be a reaction to a video of Wike that circulated on social media last week.

The video, which showed Wike dancing in a Versace blue street-style coat reportedly worth over N2 million, sparked widespread debate.

Many concerned citizens criticized the former governor for spending a significant amount of money on fashion during a period of economic hardship in the country.

Addressing the Etche people in Port Harcourt, Fubara cautioned his followers against being misled by the actions of his political opponents.

He suggested that while his adversaries might appear cheerful in the media, they are troubled behind the scenes.

“Don’t let anybody deceive you. They can come to the media and dance but when they go behind, they cry,” Fubara said.

“The truth is that we don’t know how to dance but we say it the way it is and we stand tall anywhere we go.”