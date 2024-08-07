Rivers State Police Command Issues Ultimatum Amidst Rising Unrest

The Rivers State Police Command has issued a stern warning to those participating in ongoing protests, following a surge in unlawful activities and breaches of peace.

The Command has vowed to take decisive action to restore order and protect the safety of all residents.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Police Command acknowledged that the protests, initially organised with legitimate objectives, have been taken over by hoodlums.

This has led to a series of criminal activities that have disrupted daily life and jeopardised public safety.

The statement, issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, revealed that the original organisers have lost control over the crowds. The situation has deteriorated to the point where individuals posing as protesters have begun harassing residents who are simply going about their lawful business.

The Police highlighted various disruptive activities carried out by these groups.

These include blocking traffic, forcing people to display protest leaflets on their vehicles, setting up canopies on major roads, vandalising billboards, coercing traders to stop their businesses, and burning tyres on the streets.

Such actions, the Police stated, are incompatible with the principles of a peaceful protest.

SP Iringe-Koko strongly advised protesters to restrict their activities to designated areas, such as Abali Park and Pleasure Park, to minimise disruption and maintain public order.

She warned that any further violations would be met with firm resistance, and individuals involved in illegal activities would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement also included a call to parents and guardians, urging them to supervise their children and wards to prevent their involvement in the unrest.

The situation took a worrying turn on Wednesday when hoodlums attacked peaceful protesters, including a Channels Television correspondent named Harris.

Such escalation of violence has raised significant concerns among the public and authorities alike.

The Rivers State Police Command’s warning underscores the need for a return to lawful and peaceful protest practices.

The authorities are keen to prevent further escalation and ensure that the situation does not spiral out of control. The focus remains on restoring order and safeguarding the community from the ongoing disruptions.

In the wake of these developments, the Police are calling for cooperation from all sectors of society to address the situation effectively.

Enforcement of the curfew and restrictions on protest activities is intended to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety and security of residents in Rivers State.

As tensions remain high, the role of law enforcement in managing and de-escalating the conflict will be crucial.

The commitment to addressing the hijacking of peaceful protests by criminal elements is a critical step towards achieving stability and ensuring that public demonstrations are conducted in a manner that respects the law and the rights of all individuals.

The Rivers State Police Command remains vigilant and prepared to take all necessary measures to maintain public order and protect the community.

The call for peaceful protest and adherence to legal guidelines reflects a broader effort to uphold democratic principles while addressing the challenges posed by unlawful activities and public disturbances.