Roma Can’t Spend To Buy Players Like Chelsea – Mourinho

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has come out to admit that his club cannot just buy Mudryk for €100m. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really isn’t expecting anyone to arrive in January due to lack of funds at the club, and unlike Chelsea, Roma cannot just splash the cash during any transfer window.

Mourinho added that he previously worked at clubs with limitless funds, but that is not the reality with Roma.

His words, “In order to get that quality, we must get the young players to grow. Tahirovic has this quality. We need a defender who can pass the ball better out of defence and Kumbulla is probably the one who does it best, but we need Ibanez because of his pace and determination. We need to find a solution, we can’t just buy Mudryk for €100m!”

“I am not expecting anyone to arrive. The director (Tiago Pinto) was very honest and direct, he said things in an interview that a coach usually doesn’t like to hear. Coaches always want to hear we have lots of money, can buy option a, b, c, d, build an incredible team. That is the dream. I worked at clubs with those sorts of practically limitless funds. There are more and more clubs nowadays who fit that profile, but it’s not our profile. We work, we give our all, we work with the characteristics we’ve got.”