Roma Isn’t Ready For UCL Football – Mourinho

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has come out to drop a cryptic hint on his future in Rome after he lost the Europa League final to Sevilla on Wednesday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he wants to stay in Roma, he and his players definitely deserve more because the club is not ready for UCL football.

Mourinho added that he intends to go on holiday on Monday, after which he would speak with the club owners.

His words, “I want to stay at Roma, but my players deserve more and I also deserve more. I’m a little tired of being a coach, a man of communication, the face of the club that says we were robbed after every game. I’m tired of acting on every front. Next year we won’t be playing the Champions League and that’s a good thing because we’re not ready for it.”

“I will go on holiday on Monday. We will speak. I told the owners that I’ll let them know first in case I will open talks with another club. I told the club when Portugal called me in December for national team job, but as of now, no other clubs called me.”