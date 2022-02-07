    Login
    Subscribe

    Ronald Araujo Is The Present And Future Of Barcelona – Xavi

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to say that Ronald Araujo is the present and future of the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Ronald Araujo
    Ronald Araujo

    According to him, tying the defender to a contract extension is priority and the club will try to convince him as soon as possible.

    Xavi added that he is really happy with his performances because he helps the club a lot on the pitch.

    His words, “Of course it’s a priority. Ronald is a very important centre-back. He’s helping us a lot,”

    “We are really happy with his performances. He’s a loved player in the locker room. It’s one of our priorities to extend his contract with the club and his agent.”

    See also  Luis Suarez Now A Doubt For Copa America

    “He is the present and future of the club.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News