Ronald Araujo Is The Present And Future Of Barcelona – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to say that Ronald Araujo is the present and future of the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, tying the defender to a contract extension is priority and the club will try to convince him as soon as possible.

Xavi added that he is really happy with his performances because he helps the club a lot on the pitch.

His words, “Of course it’s a priority. Ronald is a very important centre-back. He’s helping us a lot,”

“We are really happy with his performances. He’s a loved player in the locker room. It’s one of our priorities to extend his contract with the club and his agent.”

“He is the present and future of the club.”