Ronaldo Couldn’t Withstand Benzema’s Training Routine – Personal Trainer

Cristiano Ronaldo could not stand the training that Karim Benzema does, his personal trainer has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Benzema is definitely getting better every day, and he has made it a daily habit of going to the gym to train and improve his body.

He added that the Frenchman’s mentality involves improving every day, and even Ronaldo could not withstand his intense trainings.

His words, “Karim is getting better every day. He is at home, without having anything to do, and he goes down to the gym to train. The Frenchman’s mentality involves improving every day. Even Cristiano could not stand the training that Benzema does.”