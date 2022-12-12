Ronaldo Has Had A Fantastic Career Regardless Of Not Winning The World Cup – Okocha

Ex-Nigerian footballer, Austin Jay Jay Okocha has come out to say that Cristiano Ronaldo did his best for Portugal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Portuguese was simply not meant to win the World Cup after the defeat to Morocco, and since it looks like his last World Cup opportunity, that dream is over.

Okocha added that Ronaldo has had a fantastic career regardless of how things turned out in the end, and he’ll forever be a football icon.

His words, “Oh yes! We’ve seen it in this tournament. A lot of stars have cried because they knew this could be their last chance of playing in the World Cup.”

“We saw Luis [Suarez] and now Ronaldo. What a fantastic career he has had. He’s an icon but I mean, some things are not meant to be. I don’t think that it was meant for him to win the World Cup because they had everything, but credit to Morocco.”