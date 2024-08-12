Cristiano Ronaldo can emulate Diego Simeone and Zinedine Zidane when making a move into management, Louis Saha has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Cristiano Ronaldo definitely has the ability to be a very successful manager, and his energy and passion are proof that he would thrive as a football coach.

Saha added that the Portuguese will have the desire of Diego Simeone as manager, and the credibility of Zinedine Zidane.

His words, “Cristiano Ronaldo has the ability to be a very successful manager, we’ve seen his energy and his passion. He’d have the desire of Diego Simeone and the credibility of Zinedine Zidane. That combination as well as all his experience of working under Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti as well as Sir Alex Ferguson, the knowledge he would bring is crazy. It’s not just about football but he represents so much in terms of how you should conduct yourself and go about achieving your goals, he could be a manager, a club president. It’s admirable what he has done, he’s a human being that makes mistakes like anybody but he has never stopped working hard.”

WOW.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born on 5 February 1985 in the São Pedro parish of Funchal, the capital of the Portuguese island of Madeira, and grew up in the nearby parish of Santo António. He is the fourth and youngest child of Maria Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da Aveiro, who worked as a cook in the hospitality industry and a cleaning woman, and José Dinis Aveiro, a municipal gardener at the Junta de Freguesia of Santo António and part-time kit man for football club Andorinha.

Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United was completed on 12 August 2003, too late for the 2003 FA Community Shield but in time for their game against Bolton Wanderers on the opening day of the 2003–04 season, and made him the first Portuguese player to sign for the club.

Ahead of the 2009–10 season, Ronaldo joined Real Madrid for a world record transfer fee at the time of £80 million (€94 million). His contract, which ran until 2015, was worth €11 million per year and contained a €1 billion buy-out clause.