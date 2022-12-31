Ronaldo Is A Top Example For Athletes All Over The World – Al-Nassr

Saudi Arabian side, Al-Nassr has announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer. This is following his premature exit from Manchester United, and fans have been reacting.

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome Cristiano to your new home.”

Club chairman, Musalli Al-Muammar added, “This deal is more than just writing a new historical chapter. This player is a higher example for all athletes and youth in the world, and with his presence in Al-Nassr, we will move forward to achieve more success for the club, Saudi sports, and future generations.”