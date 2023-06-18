Ronaldo Is An Example For His Portugal Teammates – Roberto Martinez

Portugal manager, Roberto Martinez has come out to suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo playing in a non-European league at the moment could help the Portuguese national team. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that playing in a non-European club is sometimes an advantage for the national team, and he appreciates the fact that Ronaldo is always committed to football.

Martinez added that CR7 is an example for the locker room because he has played 198 matches for Portugal.

His words, “Playing in a non-European club is sometimes an advantage when playing in the national team. We have three ways of analysing a player: individual quality, experience and commitment. Cristiano’s commitment is complete. He is an example for the locker room, an example for Portuguese and world football. He has played 198 matches for the national team.”

“Cristiano and [veteran FC Porto defender] Pepe are examples of Portuguese football, and we need them to pass all the experience and wisdom to the youngest players. Like any other player, he [Ronaldo] needs to train well in order to play. We need a high-performance environment with competition for our players.”