Ronaldo Is Still The Best Player In The World – Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez has come out to express her dissatisfaction after her man came from the bench to play in Portugal’s World Cup match vs Switzerland. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, it was such a shame the world didn’t get to enjoy the best player in the world for the 90 minutes in yesterday’s game.

She added that it was clear that while Portugal sang the national anthem, the media was much more focused on taking pictures of Ronaldo who was pitch side.

Her words, “Congratulations Portugal! While the 11 players sang the anthem, all targets on you.”

“What a shame we didn’t get to enjoy the best player in the world for the 90 minutes. The fans haven’t stopped claiming you and screaming your name.”

“I hope God and your dear friend Fernando hold hands and make us vibrate one more night.”

WOW.