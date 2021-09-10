Ronaldo Will Start Important Games At MUFC – Berbatov

Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United will give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a luxury problem, Berbatov has said. He recently revealed that having players like Sancho, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial, Cavani and Ronaldo is definitely a lot to think about.

According to him, keeping all the players happy at the club will be very complicated because there will always be one player who won’t be happy with his minutes on the pitch.

He added that even if he sees lots of rotation at MUFC this season, he expects Ronaldo to start all the important games.

His words, “This is a problem; a luxury problem.”

“When you have Sancho, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial, Cavani and Ronaldo, how do you keep everyone happy here? It is possible, but it’s also near impossible because you’re always going to have someone who is not happy with his playing time, and this is the job of the manager now: how to manage all these connections, playing time and keep everyone happy.”

“Players will need rotating, but I expect Ronaldo to start important games, because when the game isn’t going well you need that special someone that can bring that spark and win you the game.”

“But let’s not forget Ronaldo is 36 and the Premier League is very fast with a lot of games, so he will be rotated around the team for sure.”

“When you’re clever, you adapt your game to whatever the situation is.”

“I remember when Ryan Giggs was coming to his late thirties and still going strong, but he wasn’t playing left wing any more because obviously his speed wasn’t the same. He was dropping more into midfield and central positions where his passing and vision was very helpful. The same thing goes for Ronaldo.”

“Maybe he cannot outpace and out run some other players younger than him, but he’s still very quick, fast and intelligent.”

“He can play as a centre forward like he’s done in the past. Let’s not forget how many goals he’s scored from the left, right, header – all the attributes of a great striker.”

“I’m sure he knows how to adapt his game and with Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Sancho, they’re all quick players around him. In a way he needs only to find the space in the box and they will supply him with the ball.”

“With Rashford, Greenwood, Sancho and then Ronaldo in the middle, you start shaking in the tunnel if you’re the other team.”