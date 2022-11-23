Ronaldo’s Reputation At MUFC Isn’t Tarnished – Roy Keane

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane has come out to say that Cristiano Ronaldo’s premature exit from Man Utd was inevitable. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Portuguese striker didn’t come back to the club for pressing, and so he already knows that Ronaldo would leave since he cannot stick around to be a fringe player.

Roy Keane added that Ronaldo’s reputation is far from tarnished at the club despite the way he exited.

His words, “It has been on cards for the last few months,”

“The interview was the tipping point. He should have left in the summer, the new manager was never going to play him. You cannot have Ronaldo as a fringe player, it is just not right. You have to the treat the top players differently.”

“I don’t want to go down the road again about pressing, Ronaldo did not come back to the club to do that, he came back to score goals. I think it is really straightforward, people say is his reputation at United tarnished. Far from it. United fans aren’t daft. Ronaldo will go down as one of the greatest players. It has not ended well, but that’s life.”