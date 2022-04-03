    Login
    Subscribe

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Visit To Kyiv On The Table, Says Pope Francis

    World News By No Comments1 Min Read

    As Ukrainian cities continue to be decimated under heavy bombardments and shelling, Pope Francis while speaking with the journalists said that a trip to Ukraine “is on the table.”

    Pope Francis
    Pope Francis

    Replying to a question by the media if he was considering visiting Kyiv, Pope Francis replied after a long pause and said, “Yes, it is on the table,” reported CNN News.

    The interaction with the media took place on board his plane to Malta on Saturday morning. He greeted more than 70 journalists on board saying, “it will be a nice trip.”

    Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

    See also  Hard-line Judiciary Head Wins Iran Presidential Election As Turnout Low

    The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to “demilitarize and denazify” Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply