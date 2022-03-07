True Happiness Doesn’t Lie In Taking Advantage Of Others – Pope Francis

Pope Francis has come out to say that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not a military operation, but a war. He recently had his say via a new statement, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, rivers of blood and tears are currently flowing in Ukraine, and he is praying for a positive fight against the evil that enslaves us.

Pope Francis added that true happiness and freedom do not lie in possessing or taking advantage of others, but in loving them.

His words, “Rivers of blood and tears are flowing in Ukraine. This is not just a military operation but a war which is sowing death, destruction and misery.”

“True happiness and freedom do not lie in possessing, but in sharing, not taking advantage of others but in loving them, not in the obsession of power, but in the joy of service.”

‘We must be vigilant because they often present themselves under an apparent form of good. In fact, the devil, who is cunning, always uses deception, and [he even knows] how to disguise himself with sacred, apparently religious motives.”

“Let us take time for silence and prayer, during which we can stop and look at what is stirring in our hearts…”

“Placing ourselves before the Word of God in prayer, so that a positive fight against the evil that enslaves us, a fight for freedom, may take place within us.”