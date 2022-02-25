Russia-Ukraine crisis: Nigerian students panic as fear of attacks lingers

As the roughness between Russia and Ukraine increases, Nigerian students in Ukraine are currently living in fear of the possibility of being caught up in a war zone.

They are unsure of the plan of the Nigerian government to evacuate them even though many other countries had weeks ago advised their citizens to leave Ukraine.

Bombs and missiles already went off yesterday in some parts of Ukraine on the orders of Russian President, Vladimir Putin who said the point of his attack which he claims is purely on military installations is to “protect people who for eight years have been suffering persecution and genocide by the Kyiv regime.”

Nigerian students residing in Ukraine expressed their uncertainty and fear of the conflict turning out into a full-blown war. Some have expressed the desire to return back home to Nigeria, but they claim they are not getting the expected support and communication from the Nigerian embassy.

Ukraine has emerged a choice destination for Nigerian students in the last decade. Reports claim that thousands of Nigerians are studying various courses in several universities across the country. While some graduate and return back home to Nigeria, a few others have stayed back to make a living.

Alexander Somto Orah says he has been in Ukraine since March 2021 where he is studying Management in one of the universities. He said the last time he heard from the embassy was in February 6 when they told him and other nationals to stay calm.

I am actually calm about the situation, but I am also a little bit scared of the whole situation,” Orah said.

He stated that other Nigerian students are panicking at the moment, citing that they are currently discussing of moving towards Western Ukraine which is closer to Poland.

“We are hoping we could cross over to Poland even though we do not have active visa that allows that. I guess we are hoping Poland will allow us take shelter in their country,” he added.