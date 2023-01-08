I Agreed To Unusual Things When I Was With Alex Ekubo All In The Name Of Love – Fancy Acholonu

A purported text exchange between Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo and his ex fiance, Fancy Acholonu has surfaced online. In the said text exchange, Fancy complained that she was spending so much money on their wedding arrangements which was scheduled to hold late last year.

According to her, Alex insisting on having a big wedding for his image instead of being financially prudent in other ways did not sit well with her, as she would have preferred him getting a house they would live in when they finally get married.

Fancy added that she never thought she would do certain things she did with Alex all in the name of love and loyalty.

