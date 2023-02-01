Sabitzer Will Be A Good Signing For MUFC – Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has come out to blast criticisms over his former club’s loan signing of midfielder, Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is absolutely delighted with MUFC bringing Marcel Sabitzer in last night because he watched him a lot at RB Leipzig and he was sensational.

Rio added that he expects the Austrian to be a very good signing for Manchester United this season.

His words, “I am absolutely delighted with [the signing],”

“If I was trying to get a short-term replacement for Eriksen at the drop of a hat, Sabitzer is the player I would get. I watched a hell of a lot of this player when he was at RB Leipzig and he was sensational. He was integral to everything they did. Yes he’s gone to Bayern and hasn’t tore it up there or become a regular but the players he’s behind are big, household names.”

“He will be a really good signing for Man United. He’s an experienced player who has played in big games, Champions League games. For me, those comments [from Paul Merson] stink of someone who hasn’t seen him play. This guys knows how to play football. You don’t get signed by Bayern Munich if you’re a chump. He’s a really, really good footballer. Manchester United couldn’t have done any better, I don’t think.”