Salah Is A Phenomenal Player – Owen

Liverpool legend, Michael Owen has come out to say that he really enjoys watching Mohamed Salah. He recently revealed that the Egyptian is a phenomenal player who scores all kinds of goals.

According to him, Salah is the man for the big games and he is the type of player his teammates would love standing alongside before any match.

Owen added that Mohammed has got so much self-belief at the moment and he doesn’t see him slowing down this season.

His words, “What more can we say? He’s a phenomenal player. He can score lots of different types of goals. He does it in the big games.”

“You want to be standing by players in that tunnel, just knowing and thinking ‘yeah, he is in our team. He doesn’t bottle it, in fact, he rises to the occasion in these big games.”

“He is on a crest of a wave. He’s confident. He’s got so much self-belief. The little flicks, in front of 70 odd thousand people. It takes something. It takes bravery and courage – and he’s got it in abundance.”

“He’s just a player and you can watch him all night.”