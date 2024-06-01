There Is No Racism In German National Team Selection – Kimmich

Bayern Munich midfielder, Joshua Kimmich has come out to blast a racist survey that finds one in five German people wanting more white players in the national team. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, having more white players in the German national team has not even been a topic of discussion among the players themselves, so anyone wanting such is talking absolute nonsense.

Kimmich added that football unites people of different skin colours and religions, so Germany will keep preaching that.

His words, “This hasn’t been a topic within the team itself. Anyone who grew up in football knows that it’s absolute nonsense. Football unites people of different skin colours and religions, and that’s what it’s all about. I would miss a lot of players if they weren’t here. So that’s absolutely racist. Such a survey is absolutely counterproductive.

When you consider that we are facing a European Championship at home, it is absurd to ask such a question when the aim is to unite the whole country [and we want] to achieve great things together,” he added. “As a team, we are trying everything to get everyone in Germany behind us. A survey like this is absolutely counterproductive.”

