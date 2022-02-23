Salah Is Not Appreciated Enough At Liverpool – Danny Murphy

Ex Liverpool midfielder, Danny Murphy has come out to say that he feels Mohammed Salah is not fully appreciated at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Egyptian breaks a lot of records and consistently scores goals, but it just feels like he is not respected enough at Anfield.

Murphy added that he hopes the African extends his contract soon because Liverpool can’t afford to lose him.

His words, “He breaks that many records and he consistently scores such wonderful goals and does so much good that you just kind of expect it,”

“That is the biggest compliment I can give to him. He is still not appreciated enough, he will be when he goes.”

“To think of the goals that he’s scored and the records that he’s breaking, none of them are from centre-forward positions.”

“I just hope that he does sign because I don’t see a let-up in his hunger and desire – the way he plays, his speed, his running off the ball, his desire to score goals – he doesn’t look like the type of character who would fall into any comfort zone as he gets double the money or whatever.”

“You hear him talk and he says he wants to do this and wants to break that… we’ll wait and see but I hope we keep him.”

On Daglish, “Kenny’s different because of what he did as a player, as a manager and what he’s done for the city.”

“It’s a very different love for Kenny. I don’t think anyone will overtake Kenny. He [Salah] will be remembered as one of the greats and for that football club that’s saying something. He will go down as one of the greatest for Liverpool.”