Salah Leaving Liverpool In The Summer Is Nonsense – Agent

Mohamed Salah’s representative, Ramy Abbas has come out to rubbish speculation suggesting that Liverpool may look to sell the forward this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the reports linking the Egyptian with a move away from England are complete nonsense, because it has not even been discussed in recent times.

Ramy added that not qualifying for the Champions League next season has not been tabled as a problem for the player as well.

His words, “Nonsense. This was never discussed or thought about. Not qualifying to the Champions League hasn’t even crossed our minds.”