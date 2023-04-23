Salah Will Always Find A Way To Score – Jota

Liverpool forward, Diogo Jota has come out to hail Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian scored his team’s winning goal against Nottingham Forest. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Egyptian’s goalscoring ability is simply incredible, and everyone at Liverpool expects him to always find a way to score.

Jota added that he is definitely important to the club because his goals make all the difference.

His words, “His scoring record is incredible! Even today I was telling Fabinho on the bench he always finds a way to score. He just finds a way every single time and that is why he is so important.”