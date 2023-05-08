Salah Will Never Stop Having The Desire To Score Goals – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say it is obvious that Mohamed Salah is an all-time great. He recently revealed that he believes many people will not realize his quality before he retires, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not see the Egyptian forward stopping anytime soon because he will never stop having the desire to score goals.

Klopp added that Salah is a world-class player who deserves more recognition than he currently gets.

His words, “I can’t see him stopping, that’s just his nature. You need to have this desire to score goals,”

“People often forget how many goals he also sets up. He is very often involved.”

“When he sits in a studio in a few years as a pundit, everybody will know how good he was when we were all watching him. A lot of people don’t appreciate players when they are still playing. For us, it’s clear. He is an all-time great.”

“If everybody needs proof that Mohamed Salah is special, I don’t know. That is not the case for anybody at Liverpool. He is one of the all time greats. Now he is just a world class player with a desire to score goals. He works hard to close players down. We all know that some world class players don’t have to do that or don’t do it, but he has to and he is. I’m really proud of him.”