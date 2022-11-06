Salah’s Drought Was A Normal Phase – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to pay tribute to Mohamed Salah’s insane goalscoring ability. This is coming after the Liverpool star sunk Tottenham to reignite his side’s season, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even with his slow start, the Egyptian has been involved in most chances created in European football, so he never thought about doubting him.

Klopp added that going on a long drought is a very normal phase for a striker, but he is happy Salah is scoring again.

His words, “Even in his ‘slow start’, he was involved in most chances in European football. He didn’t take them or we didn’t take them, but for a striker that is a completely normal phase. But everyone knows that in the end, when everyone looks back on his career in four, five or six years, everyone will remember one of the best strikers they ever saw because his numbers will be absolutely insane.”

“What pleased me the most was that he scored the two goals, but that he played like a real, real team player. I’m not surprised by that, but it’s just important. He was confronted by these questions as well, slow start or whatever, and then it is like you have to score a hat-trick or whatever. But it was first about defending and then he’ll get his chances again. Really pleased for him. A top performance and showed an outstanding attitude.”