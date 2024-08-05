Sam Kerr Is Close To Getting Back On The Pitch – James Johnson

Football Australia chief, James Johnson has come out to provide a positive update on Chelsea forward, Sam Kerr. This is coming as she recovers from her ACL injury, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is in consistent touch with Kerr and she is doing her rehab at the moment, so fans can expect her on the pitch very soon.

He added that Chelsea football club is definitely looking to welcoming her back into the fold.

His words, “I’m in touch with Sam right now. She’s obviously doing her rehab at the moment. She’s close to getting back on the field for Chelsea and as soon as she’s available to come back into the team, we’re looking forward to welcoming Sam back in.”

