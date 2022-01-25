Sammie Okposo Needs To Take A Break From Ministeration To Reflect – Bolanle Olukanle

Popular media personality, Bolanle Olukanle has come out to say that anyone caught cheating shouldn’t continue ministering. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, when a minister of the church falls, he should not only confess, but also step away from the ministry.

Bolanle added that even after repentance, religious cheaters have to leave the ministry to find out why it happened.

Her words, “Yes he did a horrible thing and now he has made steps to restore and heal. You can’t be cheating and still ministering. Even if you have repented. Leave the ministry and go and ask youself why you were cheating. Find the foundation of your relationship with God before you lead others.”

“When you cheat and you are in a moral position you must step away from Minstry! You have to. And also it’s soo important to hold yourself accountable and confess. When something is in the dark let it comes to the light so that there is healing!”

