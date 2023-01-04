Saudi Arabia Is An Amazing Country – Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to say that clubs around the world fought for his signature this month, including ones in Europe. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he got offers from top clubs across the globe immediately he became a free agent, but he had to choose Al-Nassr because he already gave them his word.

Ronaldo added that he gives credit to his new club for the opportunity to develop not only its football, but also the amazing country.

His words, “Nobody knows but I can say now that I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, in U.S. even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me,”

“But I give credit to this club for the opportunity to develop not only the football but this amazing country. I know what I want and of course what I don’t want as well.”