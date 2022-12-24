Scammers Should Stop Ruining The Good Name I’ve Built – Uti Nwachukwu

Nollywood actor, Uti Nwachukwu has called out a man who he claims uses his name to scam women on social media. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

Issuing a stern warning to the alleged scammer and threatening him by saying he is working towards his prosecution should he repeat his criminal acts, Uti posted screenshots of the man’s purported chat with women on social media.

His words, ”We work hard to make a name! Even harder to keep our names clean in a world filled with Dirty and criminal minded people.”

“But people like Mr Endurance Johnah here have decided that it’s our names they will use to reap where they have not sown. The excuses are always the same – Bad Economy. No jobs BLA BLA ! ….. IF EVERYONE DECIDES TO BE CRIMINALS BECAUSE OF THE CURRENT STATE OF THE COUNTRY, WHERE WOULD WE BE?!!

THE PEOPLE WORKING HARD TO EARN A LIVING NO MATTER HOW SMALL, ARE THEY FOOLS ??”

“U want to be a scammer and you are not even smart enough that’s what’s annoying me more!!! y’all always want to do sh*t without possessing the skills!! And that’s why u are where u are!

Even if you had opportunities you’d still mess it up cos you don’t value skill set!!”

“I HAVE REPORTED TO @instagram ON MANY OCCASIONS BUT AS USUAL INSTAGRAM DECIDES WHEN THEY WANT TO INTERVENE OR NOT! BUT IF ITS TO SHADOW BAN AND F&CK UP UR ENGAGEMENTS AFTER TROLLS BUY U FOLLOWERS WITHOUT UR CONSENT, THEYD BE SWIFT TO RESPOND!”

“MR ENDURANCE, THIS IS YOUR FINAL WARNING!

I NOW HAVE ALL UR DETAILS,COS U ARE STUP*D and I WONT HESITATE TO PROSECUTE YOU IF 1 more PERSON SENDS ME A MESSGE ABOUT A FAKE ACCOUNT. TAKE THIS AS UR CHRISTMAS MERCY/ MIRACLE. FINAL WARNING !!!!!!!!”