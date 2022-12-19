SDP chieftain drags governorship candidate, Abe to court over alleged double nomination

A member of the Social Democratic Party in Rivers State, Ataisi Fah-Ntene has dragged the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Rivers State, Magnus Abe before a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt over alleged double nomination.

Fah-Ntene who claimed to have won the Andoni State constituency primaries of the party is also in court on a separate suit against the SDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission and the State House of Assembly candidate of the SDP for Andoni State constituency, Ngboawaji Augustus over alleged unlawful substitution of her candidature.

While the plaintiff is asking the court to direct INEC to disqualify Senator Magnus Abe for alleged double nomination, she also wants the court to disqualify Ngboawaji Augustus as the state house of Assembly candidate and restore her ticket as the rightful candidate of the party.

When the matter came up in court on Tuesday, one of the defendant’s counsels informed the court of the difficulties experienced in effecting service and asked for a short adjourned date to enable him respond and serve the processes.

Presiding Judge, Justice Emmanuel Obile after listening to the lawyers, advised them to ensure an effective exchange of services and adjourned till 12th of January, 2023 for proof of service and definite adoption of all processes.