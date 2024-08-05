SDP Prepares for Local Council Polls with Successful Primaries Across Imo State

In anticipation of the upcoming Local Council Polls scheduled for September 21, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Imo State has successfully concluded its primaries.

The party’s primaries, held on August 3, 2024, covered all 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 305 registered wards in the state, aligning with the timetable set by the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC).

According to the State Chairman of the SDP, Ambassador Ifeanyi Eluwa, the primaries were conducted peacefully and efficiently.

The process was largely consensual, with all aspirants being returned unopposed. Notably, only three women will be contesting for the councillorship positions in this round of elections.

The primary elections were monitored by Kingsley Chidi Ubah, the Head of the Election and Party Monitoring Team from ISIEC. Ubah commended the SDP for the transparent and orderly conduct of the primaries.

He stated, “Although the candidates were elected via consensus, ISIEC is satisfied with the process and democratic resolution of SDP.

I encourage the party to adhere to ISIEC rules in the main LG polls.”

In his address, Prince Bright Obinna Ekwebelem, the leader and former governorship candidate of the SDP in the 2023 election, emphasised the party’s commitment to good governance, internal democracy, and human dignity.

He stated, “SDP is poised to take over local government administration in Imo State because it upholds human dignity, development, and progress. We will support any serious candidate to ensure victory in the elections.”

Eluwa, reflecting on the successful primaries, confirmed that the process was completed across all 27 LGAs and 305 INEC registered wards. “The primaries were conducted by consensus.

All aspirants were returned unopposed, and the primary elections for both chairmanship and councillorship positions concluded successfully. Results were collated fairly in Owerri on the same day,” he said.

Looking ahead, Eluwa expressed confidence in the party’s prospects for the upcoming local council elections. “We are prepared to win the majority of seats in the council elections.

Our aim is to embed democracy and good governance at the grassroots level, ensuring that rural communities can enjoy a better quality of life,” he added.

Eluwa also extended gratitude to the Governor for supporting the LG elections and called on ISIEC to ensure the elections are conducted fairly, peacefully, and transparently.

With the SDP’s primaries concluded and preparations underway, all eyes are now on the forthcoming local council elections, where the party aims to make significant strides in local governance across Imo State.