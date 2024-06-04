Sean Kingston Extradited To Florida Amid Fraud Charges

Popular American singer, Sean Kingston has been extradited to Florida. Recall that Florida is where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars’ worth of fraud.

Sean was booked into the Broward County jail hours ago, according to jail records, after getting arrested on May 23 at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California’s Mojave Desert where he was performing.

Kingston’s mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner, was arrested the same day as her son, when a SWAT team raided his rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

WOW.