Close Menu
    Login
    Subscribe

    Sean Kingston Extradited To Florida Amid Fraud Charges

    Celebrity News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular American singer, Sean Kingston has been extradited to Florida. Recall that Florida is where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars’ worth of fraud.

    Sean was booked into the Broward County jail hours ago, according to jail records, after getting arrested on May 23 at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California’s Mojave Desert where he was performing.

    Sean Kingston
    Sean Kingston

    Kingston’s mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner, was arrested the same day as her son, when a SWAT team raided his rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News