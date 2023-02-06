Messi Can’t Score Goals Like Me – Romario

Barcelona and Brazil icon, Romario has come out to say that he would pick himself over Lionel Messi. He recently revealed that he prefers himself to the Argentine to fill a striking role in any side, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Messi‘s current position on the pitch and his own position back in the day are not the same, so he would always choose his skills over the Argentine when it comes to the striker position.

Romario added that he scored more than 1,000 goals over the course of his distinguished career.

His words, “We played in different positions. In his position, Messi is the best. In my position, I’m the best.”