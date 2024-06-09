Seeing Vinicius Junior Shine Makes Me Happy – Martinelli

Arsenal forward, Gabriel Martinelli has come out to back Vinicius Junior to win the Ballon d’Or. He recently revealed that he feels proud to play alongside the Real Madrid superstar with Brazil, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, experiencing Vinicius on a daily basis in training is a special privilege, and he is very happy to see a fellow Brazilian shinning.

He added that the Real Madrid forward will deserve any award he gets for the amazing season he just had.

His words, “Of course, it is a great pride to be playing with him. Experiencing day-to-day life, seeing the special and deserving boy he is. I’m very happy to be Brazilian and see Vini shining. In my opinion, he deserves to win the Ballon d’Or. It’s a pleasure to share the field with him.”

