Senate Condemns Shutdown of National Grid Amid Labour Strike

The Nigerian Senate has strongly criticized the shutdown of the national grid by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) amid ongoing protests for an increase in the minimum wage.

The organized labour, led by the NLC and TUC, initiated a nationwide strike on Monday to demand a higher minimum wage for workers.

Despite the federal government’s initial offer of N60,000, which was rejected by labour leaders, the strike persisted, resulting in widespread disruption of economic activities across the nation.

The strike action led to the paralysis of essential services, including banks, schools, government offices, private businesses, and the national grid, exacerbating the already strained economic situation in the country.

Reacting to the shutdown of the national grid, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, described the action as a “national attack,” highlighting the severe impact on the country’s infrastructure and economy.

In response, the Senate characterized the unions’ actions as more akin to economic sabotage than a legitimate call for a new minimum wage.

The Senate’s stance underscores growing concerns over the escalating tensions between labour groups and the government, as efforts to address workers’ welfare issues remain unresolved.