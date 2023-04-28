Senate Presidency: Kalu, Dickson, Nwoko, other Senators-elect meet

The forum of ex-House of Representatives members who are now Senators-elect has not endorsed any candidate for the position of Senate President.

The Convener, Ahmed Wadada (SDP-Nasarawa West), spoke to reporters after a meeting with members of the body in Abuja on Friday morning.

Wadada, to represent Nasarawa-West Senatorial District in the 10th Senate, said the forum was yet to decide the incoming leadership.

The politician explained that the parley was convened to reunite for the good of the country, despite their political affiliation.

“We are about 26 members of the forum. This gives us a good bloc for us to come together with that sportsmanship we had while in the house of representatives,” he said.

Wada listed Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Abdul Ningi, among members of the forum.

In attendance were Senate Chief Whip Orji Kalu, Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa), Ned Nwoko (PDP – Delta North), and Mohammed Onawo (PDP – Nasarawa South).

The rest were Tony Nwoye (LP – Anambra North), Emmanuel Udende (APC – Benue), Karimi Sunday (APC – Kogi), Osita Izunaso (APC – Imo), Nasir Sani (APC – Katsina), Ibrahim Khalid (PDP – Kaduna).