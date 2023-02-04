I Don’t Understand Liverpool’s Decline – Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson has come out to admit that he does not know what is wrong with the team after a humiliating loss against Wolves. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really does not know why Liverpool keeps dropping points after success in the previous season, but he knows something has to be done for the club to wake up.

Alisson added that the team simply has to keep current woes behind them and focus on the future.

His words, “Sometimes in football you make mistakes and you get punished. We did that again and again. Two mistakes, two goals at the beginning of the game. We are making things hard for ourselves,”

“I don’t know what we need to happen to us to wake up. We come here, say we have to believe in ourselves but we don’t act like that on the pitch or deserve that. Again, we have to put this behind us and take strength from ourselves and families to bounce back.”

“I think everyone believes they are capable of doing these things, it is that you have to fight for that. In a game of 90 minutes you have to do it consistently for the whole game. We showed today you can get punished for 15 minutes and that’s what happened to us. We have the same players who achieved so many great things at this club and we are not performing well. It’s difficult to say why. I’m not saying I don’t trust we can’t bounce back. I’m just so disappointed about tonight’s game. We have to keep working.”