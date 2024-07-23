Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi Defects to APC

Ezenwa Onyewuchi, the Senator representing Imo East and a member of the Labour Party (LP), has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onyewuchi’s defection letter was read on the Senate floor by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday.

With this latest defection, the number of LP senators in the upper legislative chamber is now five.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, who also serves as the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), was present in the chamber when the letter was read.

Citing Section 68(1g) of the Constitution, Onyewuchi justified his defection by stating, “This decision is due to the intractable division and crisis in the Labour Party that sponsored the earlier election into the Nigerian Senate.

The communication is therefore made pursuant to Section 68(1g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

Imo State and the entirety of the South-East remain united under the leadership of our performing governor, Hope Uzodimma.”

Following the announcement, Senate President Akpabio directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to assign Onyewuchi a new seat among the majority lawmakers.